Resurfacing work at Red Lion Square in Stamford will not be completed until October.

Work to replace the stone setts ground to a halt last month following the discovery of a shallow 40-year-old gas main.

Lincolnshire County Council has found a way to overcome the problem but it means the project will be delayed by two months. It was due to finish in August.

Coun Richard Davies (Con), the Lincolnshire county councillor who is responsible for highways, said: “Following the unexpected shallow gas main we identified last month, our improvements to Red Lion Square are back under way.

“By working closely with Cadent Gas, we have identified a way forward that does not involve diverting or lowering the shallow gas main. Instead the team will be protecting it with sand, tarmac and steel plates, which means less of an impact on the project.

“Unfortunately, even with this time-saving efficiency under our belt, the project won’t be complete until October.”

Work resumed today (Monday, June 13)

Traffic can travel through Red Lion Square from St Mary's Street towards Scotgate but the road is closed in the opposite direction.

Coun Davies added: “Despite the October time frame we have been given, we are going to continue working with the contractor to identify other options that can pull the completion date forward. However, these may involve implementing additional traffic management restrictions.

“In the meantime, I want to remind everyone that Stamford is still open for business. Access for pedestrians will be maintained throughout the entire scheme, no matter the traffic management in place, so it’s business as usual in and around Red Lion Square.”

Former mayor of Stamford, Gloria Johnson, said she is angry about the delay.

"Speaking as a resident of the town, I think the delay is utterly disgraceful," she said.

"Shopkeepers are struggling, and making this work now run from May until October affects what should be a busy time for them."

She added that the location of any gas mains should have been known to the council before work started.

"This is my view, not the town council's, but the residents of Stamford wanted tarmac and if Lincolnshire County Council had given them tarmac then the work could have been finished by now.

"It is our money that they are wasting," she said.

Mrs Johnson said she would write to Coun Davies at Lincolnshire County Council to let im know her views and encouraged other residents to have their say too.