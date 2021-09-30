The public is still calling for better doctors' phone lines despite the average call time being just under three minutes.

At a Stamford Town Council meeting, coun Marion Pitt (Ind) provided an update on the Lakeside Healthcare provision in Stamford.

Feedback from the PPG shows that the average wait time for calls is now two minutes 57 seconds, with 13 to 14 receptionists working between 8am and 6pm.

On average the surgery receives 853 calls each day.

Coun Pitt said 'the public perception was that the phone system still needed improvement'.

She added that there has also been issues surrounding the phone system cutting off people during the call.

Coun Pitt said Lakeside was unable to disclose how many patients it has.

However, Independent county councillor, Richard Cleaver, said that from September 1 Lakeside has 30,200 registered patients, 156 fewer than the month before.

He added that he is still concerned about the 'Lakeside monopoly' in the town which in his mind 'isn't going away'.

Some pre-bookable appointments are available again.