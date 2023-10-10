A housing company has been rewarded for its commitment to wildlife.

Barratt Homes won an award from the RSPB for the gardens at its homes in Len Pick Way, Bourne.

The firm has included features such as bird, bee and bat boxes, a hedgehog highway and home, wildflower turf, a scented garden, deadwood features and shelter for amphibians.

Barratt Homes won an award from the RSPB for its wildlife-friendly gardens

There is also a water butt, compost bin, and food and water stations for birds.

Company sales director Will Phair said: “We have had a national partnership with the RSPB for some time now and want to ensure that we’re doing that extra bit to retain and build upon the natural habitats around our developments.

“The new gardens were already teeming with life this summer and anyone that comes to our Bourne development will be able to take a look around and pick up some great tips for their own home gardens.”