Outstanding contributions and selfless courage have earned a military provost guardsman from RAF Wittering an award.

Private Sean Wynne was awarded the Royal Air Force Wittering Smart Award for 2021 by mayor of Stamford, Gloria Johnson at the station’s regular Honours and Awards Ceremony.

The award is named in memory of senior aircraftman James Smart, who sadly lost his life during a military operation 2011, and is presented to those holding a junior rank who have performed exceptionally.

Private Sean Wynne accepts the Smart Award from the Mayor of Stamford, Coun Gloria Johnson. Photo: SAC Daniel Smither

In July last year Pvt Wynne displayed courage by risking his own life to save a badly injured, unconscious member of the public from a damaged and burning vehicle on the A1. It was a complicated rescue, with the vehicle angled down a steep embankment at night after crashing into the trees. After rescuing the casualty from the vehicle and safely moving them to the roadside, he provided first aid until the emergency services arrived.

Pvt Wynne, 33 said: “I only did what anyone else would have done.

"There was a situation, a person was hurt, and I needed to deal with that situation as quickly as possible. There are times when your training just kicks in and that was one of those times, I was lucky because my training allowed me to help.”

In December after attending to a junior serviceperson who was suffering with personal mental health problems, Pvt Wynne took it upon himself to check they were well over the festive period. He came into work on his days off to deliver festive treats for his colleagues on guard duty to boost Christmas morale.

Sean is no stranger to RAF Wittering. Before joining the Military Provost Guard Service he was an RAF chef for twelve years, with nine spent at RAF Wittering.

"I knew of the 'Smart award' from my time at Wittering," he said. "Just to be nominated was an honour, but it was incredible to actually win it.”