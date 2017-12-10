Award given to ‘woman of future’from Stamford

A Stamford woman has been given an award which recognises inspirational women after overcoming depression to set up a company that aims to inspire young people through sport.

Alex Paske, 26, was an aspiring hockey star and had trials for the England team, but fell into depression after she failed to make it into the squad.

But she beat the illness and set up Mintridge Events in 2015, which has enlisted sporting stars to deliver mentoring programmes to talented youngsters.

She was given a Women of the Future Award at a ceremony held in London on November 15.

“I went through a lot of heartache to get here and lots of ups and downs. It means a lot for me personally, what it means for Mintridge is huge,” she said.

Mintridge offers bespoke programmes for schools, clubs or societies which have produced many success stories.

Athletes such as Clemmie Cooper, an Olympic silver medallist in the modern pentathlon mentored teenager Heather Fell, who was then selected for the Team GB modern pentathlon team.

Jordan Jarrett-Bryan, who is a two-time European champion with the British junior wheelchair basketball team, set-up a basketball programme for two disabled youngsters who became disabled following a car accident.

They were inexperienced at sport for disabled people prior to starting the programme but are now passionate about it.

The awards are sponsored by Aviva and were founded by Pinky Lilani in 2006.

Alex added: “At the very first Women of the Future event that I attended, Pinky said to find something in life that is more important than you and devote your life to it. I hope that through Mintridge I am doing just that.”