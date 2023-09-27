A teenager who helped to save her mum after a horse riding accident has been shortlisted for an award.

Molly Harris was cleaning out stables when her mum’s horse Rodney suddenly appeared in the yard without her.

Emma Harris had taken Rodney out for a ride in the wintry weather but failed to return.

Molly Harris on her horse Princess

The sight of Rodney galloping into the yard alone was a frightening experience for Molly, who has autism and struggles to cope with stressful situations, but the 13-year-old realised her mum needed help.

After making sure Rodney was secure, Molly set off to find her mum and eventually found her unconscious on the floor. The teenager raised the alarm and an air ambulance was dispatched.

The family, who live in Ancaster, later worked out that Rodney had been spooked by a tractor. Emma was thrown to the ground, landing on her neck, and suffered a brain injury and severe swelling around her spinal cord. More than 18 months later, she is still in recovery and the injury has worsened her epilepsy.

The Lincolnshire and Nottinghamshire Air Ambulance

Emma said: “I cannot express just how proud we are of our daughter. That day would have been terrifying for any child let alone Molly. From organising Rodney’s safety, calling her dad, racing to find me, and staying with me.

“I have no recollection of this so when I was told I choked up, knowing the extent that Molly went to and under so much pressure.”

Molly has since been raising money for the air ambulance, including taking part in a 6k a Day challenge throughout May on her own horse, Princess.

She said: “They were amazing and reassuring in every way. They saved my mum’s life and they keep other families together too.”

In recognition of her efforts, Molly has been nominated for the young person of the year award at the Air Ambulances UK Awards of Excellence 2023. The winner will be announced on November 30.