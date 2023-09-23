A company founder was named Businessperson of the Year at the Mercury Business Awards – 12 months after he clinched two titles at the same event.

Mark Hastings, of Langtoft company i10 Limited, claimed the title after winning the small business and environmental awards last time.

His company helps firms in the public sector to reach their maximum potential on digital platforms.

Mark Hastings, of i10 Limited, is named Businessperson of the Year at the Mercury Business Awards 2023. He is pictured with Andrew Heeler, of award sponsor Hegarty Solicitors

The award was presented by Andrew Heeler, of Hegarty Solicitors which sponsored the category. He said: “The winner demonstrated exceptional commercial growth and has a clear plan for growing the business even further over the next five years, showing a real entrepreneurial spirit.

“He is passionate, engaging and driven and it is clear he has cultured a great team environment. His work in the local community it also very impressive.”

Mark said: “The best thing about coming to an awards ceremony like this is hearing all the inspiring stories from all the other businesses in the local area and I have made notes about what I need to going forward, inspired by everyone in the room.

“It’s amazing to win the award, but it was humbling to be with businesses which are doing amazing things. I’ve learnt a lot and we’ll be looking to do more in the community in the future.”

The other finalists were Anna Morrish of Quibble Content, Uppingham and Samantha Davis-Wright of Wright Care at Home, Bourne.