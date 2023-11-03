An ex-soldier volunteering in a war zone and a young boy with a heart of gold were among those recognised at an awards ceremony.

A prize giving awards night was held by South Kesteven District Council at Bourne Corn Exchange on Friday night (October 27) to recognise community heroes.

Award winners took home engraved crystal trophies and plaques, while runners-up were presented with congratulatory certificates.

Jack Bon Holly has spent recent weeks ferrying aid to civilians in villages caught up in the frontline

More than 100 nominations were received and whittled down by councillors and community representatives.

Stamford military veteran Jack Bon Holly earned the Neil Smith Beyond the Call of Duty award.

Jack is a volunteer driver for Project Konstantin, working near the frontline in Ukraine to rescue wounded soldiers.

Yvette Diaz-Munoz and Liliya Natalchenko accept the award on behalf of Jack Bon Holly

Project Konstantin supplies soldiers with vehicles, drones, anti-drone radar, uniforms, shoes, portable batteries, generators and sleeping bags.

Jack, who keeps his real name hidden, was in Ukraine and unable to attend the awards night so his trophy was collected by Yvette Diaz-Munoz, of Stamford Diversity Group, and Liliya Natalchenk from Ukraine.

Cycling enthusiast Stuart Wills from Bourne won the Health and Wellbeing award for his work ‘recycling’ unwanted bikes for the community.

Stuart Wills with the award for Health and Wellbeing

Stuart has spent the past two years collecting about 150 rideable bikes otherwise destined for the tip or no longer required.

He mends and services them, ensures that they are roadworthy and makes them available to anyone in need of a bike free of charge.

His efforts have helped Ukrainian refugees and families needing bikes they cannot afford. Bikes that children are growing out of are now being brought back and swapped for bigger ones.

Stuart does this on a voluntary basis, asking nothing for the bikes or the work he does with any donations going to mental health charity Don't Lose Hope in Bourne.

Seven-year-old William Butler’s attitude to life made him a stand-out winner of the Inspirational Young Person Award.

Seven-year-old William Butler received the Inspirational Young Person award

Described in his nomination as ‘a little man who has the biggest heart’, William started helping people at the age of just five – raising £6,000 for Meningitis Now after having the illness as a baby.

William, from Swayfield, constantly takes on challenges to support charities helping others, and recently raised enough money to fund 65 counselling sessions for Don't Lose Hope.

He climbed Mam Tor in the Peak District and is planning to do one of the Yorkshire Peaks and possibly Snowden.

He also grew and sold vegetables and fruit to help fundraise for the Lincs and Notts Air Ambulance.

Dimension Skatepark in Bourne bagged the Urban Space Award to reward a 20-year labour of love for its creators.

Nelly Jacobs and Phil Galpin of Dimension Skate Park pick up the award

The award is recognition for the dedicated group which took the skatepark concept from consultation with young people through to its eventual delivery this summer.

The skatepark nomination described the facility as ‘a fantastic addition to the town and an amazing achievement on the part of the group that worked so tirelessly to make the dream a reality'.