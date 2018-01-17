Awards given out for buildings

The presentation of the annual Built Environment Awards for new, refurbished and historic buildings in Rutland took place on Thursday last week at Oakham Castle.

The awards are in memory of George Phillips and Tony Traylen, two well-known local historians.

George Phillips was the Inspector of Weights and Measures for Rutland and the editor of Rutland Magazine and County Historical Record from 1903 to 1912 as well as Rutland and the Great War in 1920. Tony Traylen was the editor and author of 18 books in the In-Rutland series of local history publications between 1980 and 2006.

The 2017 George Phillips Built Environment Award plaque and certificate was presented by Tim Clough of Rutland Local History and Record Society to Sally Wetherell, a director of Ross Thain Architects, for the new theatre and assembly hall at Wilds Lodge School, Empingham.

The award is in recognition of the new development’s significant contribution towards enhancing the built environment of Rutland.

Wilds Lodge School is an independent specialist boarding and day school for boys aged between five and 18 with social, emotional and behavioural difficulties.

Robin Lee, school principal and members of his staff, together with Graham McNorton, builder, were also present at the ceremony.

The refurbishment and reordering of the 1930s house at 25 Stamford Road, Oakham, was highly commended in the George Phillips Awards. The award certificate was presented to Alan Mac Donald of Paul Testa Architects for its significant contribution towards conserving the built environment of Rutland.

The refurbishment of Oakham Castle was highly commended in the 2017 Tony Traylen Built Environment Awards for historic buildings category for its impressive restoration and the upgrading of the castle hall and its grounds. The certificate was presented to Robert Clayton, head of culture and recreation at Rutland County Council, and John Wright of Weston Allison Wright Architects.

20 St Mary’s Road, Manton, was commended in the Tony Traylen Awards for the restoration and extension of this listed 18th-century cottage. The certificate was presented to Ross Thain of Ross Thain Architects.

The awards ceremony was organised by Rutland Local History and Record Society, and judging was undertaken jointly by the society and Rutland County Council.

After the ceremony, Tim Clough was presented with life-long membership for his 20-year service as honorary editor for the Society.

The evening concluded with a presentation by Nick Hill on medieval cruck framed buildings around Rutland.