A man has presented those who saved his life with certificates from the Royal Humane Society.

Tony Comber, a member of Stamford Striders Running Club, handed over the framed awards before the group’s annual general meeting at Borderville on Tuesday last week (June 13).

Fellow runners receiving the certificates included Rupert Clifton, Nicholas Bertrand, Stuart Hill and James McCloskey.

Tony Comber with Nicholas Betrand, Stuart Hill and James McCloskey

Tony suffered a cardiac arrest in Drift Road while out running with Stamford Striders in February last year.

He hit his head as he collapsed and was unconscious when consultant surgeon and fellow runner Rupert began CPR, and retired rheumatologist Nick Sheehan monitored his breathing and pulse.

Stamford firefighter Martin Candish, also a club member, provided first aid, while Nicholas, Stuart and James ran to find a defibrillator. One was located and used within minutes, helping Tony regain a pulse before the ambulance arrived.

Tony Comber with Rupert Clifton

The actions of Rupert and Nick are recognised by Resuscitation Certificates - top national life-saving honours by the Royal Humane Society - and Nicholas, Martin, Stuart and James by Certificates of Commendation.

Tony, who lives in Maxey, cannot recall anything of the incident, but said having seen a runner collapse at a recent race he understands how distressing it may have been for those who helped him.

Since then he has been raising awareness of the importance of checking community defibrillators are in working order, and that people know where they are kept.

He, along with several other Stamford Striders, have taken first aid and defibrillator training so that they are ready to help others.

A record of those who saved Tony, will be kept in the Royal Humane Society archive for 100 years.