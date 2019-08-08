Axate introduced to the Stamford Mercury website: Everything you need to know

The Mercury has been proudly serving Rutland and Stamford since 1712. Our website may only have been around for the last 20 years, but the same high standards apply.

While many articles, including breaking news, will remain free to read, from today, selected articles which would have previously been in the printed paper are going to be available online for a small charge of 20p.

If you read more than three in a week you will have access to all premium content, which will be clearly marked.

Axate

If you already have a subscription to our newspaper, you'll have access to all premium content as part of your package. Click here for details of how to subscribe.

This new feature will allow our readers to access all of their local news online, on-the-go, on any device no matter where in the country they are.

We will be using Axate, a secure system which is already being used by many leading publishers around the world.

Kerry Coupe, editor of the Rutland and Stamford Mercury

When you first access a premium article you will find instructions guiding you through the set-up of an Axate account, it only takes two minutes. and requires minimal personal data (to set up an account you will need to enter your name, email address and a payment method).

To get you started when you top up £1 today we will add another £1 to your wallet for FREE. All you need to do is set up your Axate account and start reading today. Plus, your Axate account will be valid to access other Iliffe publications that use the platform such as the Grantham Journal and Spalding Guardian.

To find out more about our partnership with Axate see our FAQs.

