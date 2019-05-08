B1443 between Stamford and Barnack closed until Friday

Part of the B1443 between Stamford and Barnack is closed for gas works.

Cadent says the affected area concerns Stamford Road in Pilsgate.

Work started yesterday and the closure looks set to continue until Friday.

The work involves laying a new domestic service 8m from the mains in the carriageway, opposite Ragstone House on Stamford Road.

The company said: "Cadent are carrying out essential works in the road to connect properties to the gas network. We do this to ensure they can access energy from their chosen gas supplier."