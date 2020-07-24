Naomi and Jack Hubbard were prepared to welcome their fourth child into the world, but his arrival in the back of the family car was not what they planned.

The couple went to Peterborough City Hospital at 12.30am on Saturday morning as Naomi began to have contractions. However, they were sent home and told to ‘come back when they started getting a bit more serious’.

As the pair returned to their home in Vine Street, Stamford, at about 1.30am, Naomi’s waters broke.