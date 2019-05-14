Now that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have opted to name their new baby Archie, it’s a choice likely to grow in popularity.

But it has some catching up to do in South Kesteven where only six little Archies were born during 2017, the last period with available names data.

This made it only the 21st most popular name during that year. In England and Wales, Archie was the 18th most popular name in the same period.

More popular names in South Kesteven recently have been Oliver and Florence, while in Rutland the favourite names were George and Harry for boys, and Amelia and Imogen for girls.