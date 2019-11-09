Celebrate Remembrance Sunday with songs from yesteryear, complete with a rousing patriotic finale, at Stamford Corn Exchange on Sunday, November 10.

The event features Stamford Corn Exchange’s Vintage Singers and the Mama’s Of Swing.

Cassandra Pattinson heads this new singing group as musical director.

Organised by Stamford Corn Exchange Theatre Company, the concert will raise moneytowards refurbishments at the venue.

Back To The Blitz starts at 2.30pm. The requested donation for admission is £10 (£8). A cup of tea or coffee and a slice of cake is included. stamfordcornexchange.co.uk