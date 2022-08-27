A theatre company is looking for new members - although acting experience is not necessary.

Stamford Shoestring Theatre, which is based at the town’s arts centre in St Mary’s Street, is inviting people to get involved behind the scenes as volunteer set-builders and costume-makers, in operating lighting and music, and even as line-prompts.

There is also the opportunity to act, or to become a stage director of the future.

Behind the scenes at Stamford Shoestring

Philippa Vear is publicity officer for Shoestring, and while she enjoys being involved in the theatre, had no desire to be on stage.

Shoestring’s next production, the comedy California Suite, dramatises four scenarios in a hotel room, including a conventional middle-aged businessman who wakes to find a stranger in his bed.

Rehearsing California Suite, which will be on stage at Stamford Arts Centre from September 6 to 10

California Suite runs from Tuesday, September 6, to Saturday, September 10. Tickets are £12 (£10) from Stamford Arts Centre, by phoning 01780 763203.