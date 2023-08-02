Home   News   Article

Rutland Water’s Sykes Lane beach to close due to bad weather

By Maddy Baillie
-
Published: 17:36, 02 August 2023
 | Updated: 17:38, 02 August 2023

Rutland Water’s man-made beach will close due to bad weather.

The beach in Sykes Lane will be closed until Sunday (August 6).

It will then be open 11am to 5pm everyday, subject to weather conditions, for bathing and swimming.

Rutland Water beach
The weather is forecast to be unsettled with scattered heavy showers for the rest of the week, according to the Met Office.

Sykes Lane cafe, the visitor centre, play park and mini golf will all remain open.

