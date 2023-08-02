Rutland Water’s man-made beach will close due to bad weather.

The beach in Sykes Lane will be closed until Sunday (August 6).

It will then be open 11am to 5pm everyday, subject to weather conditions, for bathing and swimming.

Rutland Water beach

The weather is forecast to be unsettled with scattered heavy showers for the rest of the week, according to the Met Office.

Sykes Lane cafe, the visitor centre, play park and mini golf will all remain open.