A charity that offers new and nearly new maternity and baby clothes and equipment is holding a Christmas sale.

The event at Bumps and Beyond in West Street, Stamford, takes place on Saturday (November 25) from 9.30am to 12.30pm.

Town charity Bumps and Beyond helps to provide parents and caregivers with the provisions needed to bring up children.

Christmas outfits at Bumps and Beyond

Charity trustee Sophie McCarthy said: “The event will raise much-needed funds for Bumps and Beyond and provides local families with the opportunity to grab some really lovely clothes and equipment at bargain prices at this very expensive time of year.

“We have some really lovely Christmas outfits that would make perfect presents.”

The charity also needs volunteers who can help on a Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday or Thursday from 9.15 to 1.45pm. Those with spare time should email Vanessa@bumps-and-beyond.org.

Alisha Connery, who has volunteered with Bumps and Beyond for nearly two years, said: “We could not run and provide our service without our volunteers.

“I love my days helping out at Bumps and Beyond. They are such a friendly team and I always leave knowing I have made a difference in a small way to some children’s lives.”