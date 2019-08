A Louis Vuitton handbag worth £500 was stolen from a shop in St Paul's Street, Stamford, on Saturday.

The bag had been on display in the Arch Label Agency shop window and CCTV shows a woman putting the handbag into her own bag.

Anyone with information on this crime should report it to Stamford police by calling 101 and quoting incident 231 of August 10.

The Arch Label Agency in St Paul's Street, Stamford

