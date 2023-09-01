Bakes, shakes and coffee are on the menu at a new town business.

Butterwick bakery is opening in the former Fat Face building in Oakham High Street at 8am tomorrow (Saturday, September 2).

Butterwick has a number of stores and bakeries across the Midlands in Corby, Kettering, Market Harborough, Milton Keynes, Northampton, Rugby, Rushden Lakes and Wellingborough.

The former Fat Face shop in Oakham

The bakery chain offers sweet bakes and coffees as well as wedding and occasion cakes.

Are you opening a new business? Let us know by emailing smeditor@stamfordmercury.co.uk.