Butterwick bakery opening in Oakham

By Maddy Baillie
Published: 14:00, 01 September 2023

Bakes, shakes and coffee are on the menu at a new town business.

Butterwick bakery is opening in the former Fat Face building in Oakham High Street at 8am tomorrow (Saturday, September 2).

Butterwick has a number of stores and bakeries across the Midlands in Corby, Kettering, Market Harborough, Milton Keynes, Northampton, Rugby, Rushden Lakes and Wellingborough.

The former Fat Face shop in Oakham
The bakery chain offers sweet bakes and coffees as well as wedding and occasion cakes.

