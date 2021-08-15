People can enjoy 90s Ibiza vibes while raising money for a mental health charity.

DJ group Es Vedra is hosting an Ibiza night at the Voodoo Lounge in Mama Liz’s, North Street, Stamford on Saturday, August 28.

The event will raise money for the charity Mind, which offers advice to people with mental health problems.

90s Ibiza night in the Voodoo Lounge at Mama Liz's in Stamford

Ollie Waghorn of Es Vedra said: “Mental health is something which is close to our hearts, especially in men. We feel like it’s not talked about enough.”

The pair ran a similar night in 2019 but were forced to hit pause during the pandemic.

Ollie said they had tried virtual streaming but it didn’t compare with the atmosphere of a live crowd.

90s Ibiza night in the Voodoo Lounge at Mama Liz's in Stamford

“This is our first event back and we are really excited to start playing in front of crowds, while making sure it’s safe and that we have the right precautions in place.”

Tickets are available to pre-book and will also be sold on the night, which begins at 9pm.