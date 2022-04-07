A fundraising ball which was delayed for two years by covid has raised £5,250 for a charity that supports older people.

Evergreen Care Trust, which is based in Barnack Road, Stamford, held the event at Greetham Valley on Saturday.

Thanks to event sponsors and attendees, more than £5,000 was raised, which will enable Evergreen to provide induction training for volunteers, provide friendship clubs, and to continue its eight volunteer-led services

Roland and Viv Higgins at the Evergreen Care Trust fundraising ball

Describing the amount raised as 'astonishing' and 'a great achievement', Julie Mair, care manager for Evergreen, said: "It was a huge honour and privilege for us to welcome so many of our supporters to our 17th anniversary charity ball.

"We are always thankful for the response of our communities and we extend our thanks to all our sponsors of the ball without which we could not hold such successful events.

"The evening was full of laughter, dancing and a great meal. What more could you ask for?

"It also was a great platform for us to be able to communicate the vital work and the extent of the work of the trust to promote healthy ageing in our local community."

Evergreen Care Trust's next event is a Jubilee Tea Party at Shyp House, 1pm to 3pm, on May 26. All are welcome.