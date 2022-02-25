A popular ball is taking place to raise money for a Stamford-based charity.

Tickets can be secured now for the Evergreen Care Trust event at Greetham Valley on Saturday, April 2.

It offers a chance for groups, businesses, couples and individuals to get together and have some fun while supporting local people.

Evergreen Care Trust supports people across the Stamford area

Tickets cost £45 and include a welcome drink, a three-course meal, musical entertainment - and optional dancing.

The Evergreen Care Trust in based in Barnack Road, Stamford, and provides free, volunteer-led services for elderly and vulnerable people in the local area. Services include advocacy, ‘befriending’ and social clubs to combat loneliness, and cleaning.

A spokesman for Evergreen said: “Our work is valued by those it helps, and this contribution was recognised at the Mercury Business Awards last year, at which Evergreen won the ‘Best Social Enterprise’ award.

Evergreen Care Trust offers a 'befriending' service to provide company for older people

“But, like so many charities, Evergreen was hit hard by the pandemic and charity events, such as our annual ball, had to be put on hold.

“ The ball plays an important part in raising much-needed funds, and if previous events are anything go by, this year’s will be a glamorous and lively affair.”

Tickets and further information are available by phoning Evergreen Care Trust on 01780 765900 or by going online at www.evergreencare.org.uk where there is an option labelled ‘Buy a ticket’.