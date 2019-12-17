Smokers are being encouraged to vote with their butts thanks to a new bin in Stamford's Broad Street.

The £250 bin, installed by South Kesteven District Council, offers a bit of fun - each butt can be posted through one of two slots to answer a question posed on the bin. The first is 'Brussels sprouts with Christmas dinner: Yes or No?'

Dr Peter Moseley, council cabinet member for commercial and operations, said: “Dropped cigarette ends are the most common form of litter in our district.