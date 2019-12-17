Home   News   Article

New bin for cigarette butts will let smokers vote in Broad Street, Stamford

By Suzanne Moon
-
suzanne.moon@iliffepublishing.co.uk
Published: 17:32, 17 December 2019
 | Updated: 17:33, 17 December 2019

Smokers are being encouraged to vote with their butts thanks to a new bin in Stamford's Broad Street.

The £250 bin, installed by South Kesteven District Council, offers a bit of fun - each butt can be posted through one of two slots to answer a question posed on the bin. The first is 'Brussels sprouts with Christmas dinner: Yes or No?'

Dr Peter Moseley, council cabinet member for commercial and operations, said: “Dropped cigarette ends are the most common form of litter in our district.

Read more
EnvironmentStamford

More by this author

Suzanne Moon
This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse the site you are agreeing to our use of cookies - Learn More
AGREE