A Stamford band has emerged from the pandemic with a new musical direction after covid kept them apart for almost 18 months.

The Empty Pages this month released a first new piece of work since 2019 - The Clowns EP.

The five-song release has already attracted listeners in the United States, Australia and South America thanks to online streaming services such as Spotify.

Fredo Miceli (left) and Kieran Wade formed their first band together at school.

Founder member Kieran Wade wrote the songs in his home studio during lockdown, but had to wait until mid-autumn to start recording them with bandmate Fredo Miceli as restrictions eased.

"We have been really quiet throughout the last couple of years after the pandemic hit," Kieran explained.

"We didn't see each other for a year-and-a-half while we followed the distancing rules really strictly.

"I had all these songs ready, but needed Fred on them so when we felt ready to get together that's when it came together."

The size of the band has varied over the years, but has slimmed down to a streamlined two-piece between the old schoolfriends.

For the EP, they also collaborated with Kieran's son Tristan, 10, who designed the cover art.

Kieran Wade

"We were friends at school and formed our first band together and then went off in separate directions," Kieran explained.

"So now we have come full circle which is cool."

But the main change has been their sound, shifting from the acoustic folk and country of their first two albums to guitar-driven blues/rock.

Fredo Miceli

"The first two albums were very much acoustic guitar-orientated because they were influenced by what i was listening to at the time.

"But when Fred and I first met we were into blues rock music so it was inevitable it was going to end up something like this.

"I think this is probably the way it's going to stay but you never know. Never rule anything out."

• For details on how to listen or buy a CD, visit the band's website at www.theemptypages.co.uk