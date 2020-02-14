The Ouse Valley Singles Club will play in the Voodoo Lounge at Mama Liz’s in Stamford, on Saturday, February 14.

Known mostly for their Fenland anthem, Girl from The Fens, the band has recently released its fifth studio album.

Influenced by 1950s skiffle, The Ouse Valley Singles Club combine this with the energy and spontaneity of punk and the swing of rock and roll whilst mixing in raggamuffin reggae flavours.

This unique sound is then layered with hysterical observational accounts of every day tales of woe interlaced with a razor sharp observational narrative.

Visit www.seetickets.com/tour/the-ouse-valley-singles-club for tickets.