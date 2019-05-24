The annual Burghley Game and Country Fair runs from 10am until 6pm at Burghley Park in Stamford this Bank Holiday Sunday and Monday (May 26-27).

Arenas will feature plenty of country sports and activities, while visitors can experience falconry, crafts, gundog displays amd 'workign ferrets'.

Musical entertainment will include HMS Welland, who will perform from 10.30am on the Monday in the entertainments marquee.

Burghley Game and Country Fair (11002790)

More information can be found here.