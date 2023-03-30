A bank branch earmarked for closure is set to offer services from a new location.

Barclays is to leave Broad Street, Stamford at the end of April following a drop in people visiting the bank in recent years.

However, keen to continue offering a service Barclays approached Stamford Town Council for permission to use the 'robing room' in the town hall.

Barclays in Broad Street, Stamford

It was agreed by members of the council's finance committee that it will add value to the town and it was agreed the room could be used at a cost of £250 a week for one year.

A Barclays spokesperson said: “As visits to branches continue to fall, we need to adapt to provide the best service for all our customers.

"Where there is no longer enough demand to support a branch, we maintain an in-person presence though our Barclays local network."

The Stamford crest on the town hall

The network is live in over 200 locations with bank staff operating out of libraries, town halls, mobile vans and new banking pods.

From April 26 Barclays will be operating from Stamford Town Hall on Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays from 9am to 12.30pm and 1pm to 3.30pm.

“A Barclays colleague will be on hand to provide face-to-face assistance, helping customers with their everyday finances and money management needs," the spokesperson said.

"This includes a wide range of services including managing accounts, financial reviews, opening saving accounts and support with digital banking.

"As this is a cashless site, everyday banking transactions including cash deposits and withdrawals will need to be completed at a local Post Office.”