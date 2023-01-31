A new banking hub will 'protect access to cash' in a county.

Oakham has been identified as a location in need of access to cash following the announcement of the closure of Rutland's last remaining bank branch, Barclays.

This is the latest loss for the town and follows Santander, NatWest and Lloyds shutting their doors and HSBC's plans to leave the town in summer.

Oakham High Street

The county's new banking hub will be set up by LINK, a cash access network, and allow people to carry out bank services in person.

In the next few weeks the team at LINK will begin to engage with the community and start looking for potential sites.

John Howells, chief executive of LINK, said: “Access to cash and face-to-face banking services continues to be important for millions of people across the UK.

"Not everyone can or is able to go digital yet, so we’re pleased to announce a new banking hub to support the Oakham community.”

The hub will consist of a counter service operated by Post Office employees where customers of any bank can withdraw and deposit cash, make bill payments and carry out regular banking transactions.

There will be private spaces where customers can speak to staff from their own bank for more complicated matters which require specialist knowledge or confidentiality.

It will work on a rotating basis, so there will be staff from different banks available on different days.

There are currently only four banking hubs up and running across the UK.