Former Strays café in Stamford High Street becomes pop-up art gallery
Published: 17:06, 08 July 2022
| Updated: 17:06, 08 July 2022
A café that closed suddenly in Stamford has reopened its doors as a pop-up gallery.
'Urban art' by Banksy and similar artists is on display inside Strays Café in High Street.
The gallery is free to go into for a browse with screen prints and originals available to buy.
Two of the works on display are 'Banksy originals', and there are people on-hand to chat about the art to those wanting to find out more about it.