A café that closed suddenly in Stamford has reopened its doors as a pop-up gallery.

'Urban art' by Banksy and similar artists is on display inside Strays Café in High Street.

The gallery is free to go into for a browse with screen prints and originals available to buy.

Inside the gallery people can see two Banksy originals

Two of the works on display are 'Banksy originals', and there are people on-hand to chat about the art to those wanting to find out more about it.