Changes are taking shape at an entertainment venue that attracts tens of thousands of visitors each year.

It is two decades since the Stamford Corn Exchange Theatre Company registered as a charity with the aim of transforming an old antiques centre in Broad Street, Stamford.

The theatre attracts comedians, bands and performers who often sell out the 399 seats - but success has brought a problem for the volunteers who run it.

Judith Mackie and Roger Bradshaw in the bar at Stamford Corn Exchange Theatre, which they hope to extend

Judith Mackie, theatre manager, said the issue occurs during the ‘half-time’ interval of popular shows, when a great many people in the audience head for the bar.

“Our volunteers serve drinks to up to 400 people in 15 minutes, which can get quite hectic,” she said.

“Because the upstairs bar is small, we can only have a limited number of volunteers working in the space.”

There is a second, larger bar in the basement Theatre Lounge, but this involves going downstairs or via lift, and the lounge can be closed for private functions.

To solve the pinch-point and make sure revenue flows in from drink sales, Stamford Corn Exchange Theatre Company has bought the building next door to the theatre, number 39 Broad Street, which was flats.

Plans have been submitted to South Kesteven District Council for the theatre to knock through from the bar into number 39 and create a new, longer bar where audience members can be served more quickly.

Roger Bradshaw, chairman of the theatre company, said they are looking at making a separate entrance and exit from the theatre to the new bar area, with a one-way flow of people. So far, permission for one doorway has been granted and the second is in the pipeline.

Permission to use the second floor of number 39 for a bar has also been granted, and an application made for the third floor of the flats to be used as a theatre museum and archive.

Roger said: “We’d like a heritage room that is accessible and user-friendly. Now we have the Stamford Visitor Centre volunteers working down in the theatre entrance, we want to work with them to offer theatre tours and the heritage room.”

Roger added that longer term plans included developing the area behind number 39, currently an empty courtyard, to create rehearsal rooms and space for workshops. These, like the Theatre Lounge, could be for private hire, generating money for further improvements.

Volunteers with a variety of skills, including construction, plumbing, decorating and hospitality, are needed to help run the theatre. Anyone who would like to join the team can contact Roger by emailing info@stamfordcornexchange.co.uk or dropping in to the box office.