A bar has won permission to extend its outdoor space despite criticism from neighbours.

Members of Rutland County Council's planning committee voted in favour of the application by the owner of Bill's Bar in Melton Road, Oakham.

At their meeting on Tuesday (May 2) councillors heard impassioned complaints from neighbours, who said they had endured loud music into the small hours and seen drug use.

Jonathan Spencer, owner of Bill's Bar

But Jonathan Spencer, licence holder and business manager for Bill's Bar, said while he was aware of the complaints, he wanted to work with neighbours to accommodate both parties.

Mr Spencer had applied to Rutland County Council to extend into an adjoining building to create a small, private bar area with seating.

He said: “While I agree that drug offences may take place at Bill's Bar, we do everything in our power to prevent this, and anybody caught is reported to the police and banned for life. We also want to assure any members of the public who come to the bar that if they see drug use on the premises they can report this us in complete confidence and safety."

He added that there is a national shortage of qualified and experience Security Industry Authority people, but that at Bill's Bar they had "gone a long way to ensure that our staff are among the best and know exactly how to deal with any disturbance".

Mr Spencer continued: “In respect of the late loud noise, much of this was attributable to one particular DJ who would regularly turn up the bass while performing. However, he has been dismissed and we shall no longer be using his services at Bill's Bar.

“In addition, we have isolated the ability to turn up the volume of the bass, following the complaints from our neighbours.”

Bill's Bar has a licence that allows it to remain open until 3am with live music and recorded music played by DJs.

Councillors deliberated for more than two hours before coming to a unanimous decision to approve the application, but only on the basis that the safety measures agreed will be implemented, and that Mr Spencer passes on his personal telephone number to the neighbours who complained, so that they may contact him if there are any future breaches of the conditions the council has applied.