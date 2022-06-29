Tallington Lodge resident sees Strictly Come Dancing’s Giovanni Pernice
Published: 10:00, 29 June 2022
A woman had her dream come true when she went on a trip to see a dance star in action
Barbara Tomlinson saw Strictly Come Dancing’s Giovanni Pernice perform at the Cresset theatre in Peterborough as part of Tallington Lodge care home’s new initiative, Make a Wish.
Other dreams fulfilled by residents include scoring goals at Sheffield United Football Club, and off-road driving.
A fan of Giovanni since he was on Strictly Come Dancing, Barbara showed her support by watching every episode.
“I felt like royalty the whole evening because everyone made such a fuss over me,” she said, recalling the trip.
If you have a good news story, why not share it? Email smeditor@stamfordmercury.co.uk