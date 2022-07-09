A woman had her dream come true when she went on a trip to see a dance star in action

Barbara Tomlinson saw Strictly Come Dancing’s Giovanni Pernice perform at the Cresset theatre in Peterborough as part of Tallington Lodge care home’s new initiative, Make a Wish.

Other dreams fulfilled by residents include scoring goals at Sheffield United Football Club, and off-road driving.

Giovanni was on stage

A fan of Giovanni since he was on Strictly Come Dancing, Barbara showed her support by watching every episode.

“I felt like royalty the whole evening because everyone made such a fuss over me,” she said, recalling the trip.

Barbara was taken to see Giovanni Pernice

