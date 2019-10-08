Barclays Bank has today promised not to close branches in remote areas, or where it is the last bank in town for the next two years, as part of its commitment to the communities in which it operates.

The bank says the move will see over 100 branches ring-fenced and remain open until at least October 2021, including the branch at Oundle.

Earlier this year, Barclays closed its branches at Uppingham (pictured) and Market Deeping- closures which also followed the loss of the Barclays Bank in Bourne in 2018.

Barclays Bank in Uppingham (18851981)

In addition, Barclays has also said it is stepping up efforts to avoid closures of last in town or remote branches.

The bank is trialling how it can work with customers and communities (including MPs, councillors, business groups) to see if customer demand can be increased and help make the branches more viable in the longer term.

Part of the trial will include flexible opening hours and making technology available to extend services such as video banking.

As part of its commitment, Barclays will also introduce a cashback scheme enabling customers to withdraw cash at businesses in remote towns and areas where there is no branch or ATM alternative within 1km. This will launch in over 200 locations from January 2020.

Adam Rowse, MD Branch Based Banking at Barclays said: “We are constantly exploring new ways to evolve the role of the branch.

"By maintaining last in town or remote branches over the next two years, and working with the community, we hope to increase demand and keep these branches viable.

"We also recognise that there are opportunities to support customers with access to cash where there is no branch or ATM nearby.

"We are launching a cash back offering working with merchants to give customers access to cash over the counter. By behaving differently, we hope to see a real difference in how customers interact with us.”

Additionally, in areas where the bank is no longer able to maintain a physical presence, Barclays will help those communities through pop-up banking pods, providing face to face financial support and education, showing up at 300 locations by the end of 2021.