Barclays in Bourne to close

The Bourne branch of Barclays bank is to close its doors for good at the end of June due to fewer people using it.

Barclays said it was forced to close the branch on June 29 as more than 78 per cent of its customers use online, mobile or telephone banking.

The staff will be offered positions at other branches nearby.

A spokesman for the bank said: “The way customers undertake their banking is changing as people increasingly use online, telephone and mobile devices.”

There are other branches of Barclays in Market Deeping, Stamford and Spalding and access to services at the post office in West Street, Bourne.

Customers who are concerned about how to undertake their banking once the branch closes are being asked to contact Barclays so that alternative banking options can be discussed.

There will be ‘tea and teach’ sessions at the Bourne branch for customers wishing to explore alternatives to branch banking.

All customers will receive a letter explaining the decision.

Document and posters will be displayed in the branch explaining the decision and Barclays have promised that staff will be on hand to assist customers with concerns they have.