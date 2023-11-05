Situated in the picturesque village of Belton-in-Rutland, is this remarkable barn conversion which blends historic roots with contemporary luxury.

High Cross in Loddington Lane boasts three reception rooms, an open plan kitchen, five bedrooms, a driveway with an electric gated entrance and a landscaped walled garden with countryside views.

Upon entering, is a hall that sets the tone for the entire home with exposed brickwork and flagship stone flooring that showcase the property's historical authenticity.

High Cross in Belton-in-Rutland

To the right is a practical and well-designed utility area and boot room, and opposite is a home office and downstairs toilet.

The ground floor also benefits from a bedroom with an en-suite shower room.

Stepping further into the property, the open-plan kitchen is a standout feature and boasts a central island, built-in appliances, floor base units, and a classic Aga stove.

High Cross in Belton-in-Rutland

The cosy sitting room is kept warm with a log burner and features a striking vaulted ceiling, double doors and floor-to-ceiling windows.

Adjoining the sitting room is a spacious living room, complete with built-in storage.

A galleried landing on the upper floor leads to the remaining bedrooms.

The master bedroom features built-in wardrobes and an en-suite shower room, while the family bathroom is beautifully designed, with a waterfall shower over the bath, featuring gold finishes and full tiled.

High Cross in Belton-in-Rutland

Outside the driveway can accommodate three cars, ensuring off-road parking is both secure and convenient.

A generous patio area invites al fresco dining and offers stunning views over the surrounding countryside.

High Cross in Belton-in-Rutland is on the market for £850,000 with Newton Fallowell.

High Cross in Belton-in-Rutland

High Cross in Belton-in-Rutland

To find out more or to arrange a viewing call 01572 335005 or email oakham@newtonfallowell.co.uk.