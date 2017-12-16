Barnack man’s book aims to keep soldiers’ memories alive

A Barnack man has penned a book about men from the area who lost their lives in the First World War in order to preserve their memories.

The Men Who Went to War 1914-1918 by Brian Palmer is a tribute to the 56 men from Barnack, Southorpe and Bainton who went to war in France and Belgium and never returned home.

It contains pen portraits of every man who died, along with a list of the 100 men from the area, who never returned from fighting.

Brian, 82, said: “I think it is important to keep their memories alive and to have details about their lives.

“I thought it was a good idea to put their details together in a book and others agreed.”

Brian, a member of the Royal British Legion, put the book together using details he found in archived copies of the Rutland and Stamford Mercury from the time and the Commonwealth War Graves Commission.

Included in the 48-page book are 40 illustrations and numerous extracts from editions of the Mercury published during the war.

He said he took inspiration to write the book from a piece written in the Mercury in 1921, which stated that the Marquis of Exeter said at opening of the village’s war memorial in that it was ‘important to not only honour those who lost their lives in the war, but also to those who came back’.

Included in the book are details about the ‘Cox’ brothers from Barnack - Joseph, Thomas and Arthur.

Brian, a former teacher, was able to speak to Kathie Roelich a relative of the brothers and he said she is “very pleased” details of them has been included.

The book, which has been published by BJ’s Print and Design in Stamford, costs £5.

Proceeds from the book are set to go the charity, although Brian has not yet decided which ones will benefit.

You can buy the book from Walkers Bookshop in Stamford or from Brian by calling 01780 740988 or e-mailing bmpalmer@aol.com