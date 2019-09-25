Barnsdale Hall Hotel - including 31 lodges and 18 apartments close to Rutland Water - is up for sale with a guide price of £10 million.

The hotel is set in 55 acres of land, has 66 bedrooms, 11 function suites, four bars and restaurants, leisure and spa facilities, a swimming pool, squash and tennis courts, air-conditioned studio and gym and spa.

Historically it was the family hunting lodge of the 6th Earl Fitzwilliam, where he hosted royalty, including Edward, the late Duke of Windsor along with the cream of England’s aristocracy.

Barnsdale Hall Hotel with some of the lodges that are included in the sale

Matthew Smith, partner at Knight Frank which is handling the sale, said: “This is a fantastic opportunity to purchase an historical building with a fascinating past in the heart of Rutland, with stunning views over Rutland Water and rolling countryside.

“Over the years Barnsdale Hall Hotel has been transformed into a thriving resort business with income derived from the private leisure, wedding, events and corporate markets.

"The resort benefits from extensive leisure facilities both indoors and outdoors and combined with its unique shoreline location, the business attracts a huge number of outdoor enthusiasts who enjoy the grounds and everything the surrounding area has to offer.

“Under the current ownership 49 timeshare lodges and apartments have been developed - 31 lodges and 18 apartments.

"All leases expire in August 2028 and vacant possession will revert to the incumbent freeholder giving them an additional 113-bedrooms from which to generate additional revenue and enable the new owner to reposition the business.

"The site also has planning permission to construct an additional 36-guest bedrooms and 9-staff bedrooms.”

