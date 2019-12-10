A Christmas Celebration of Creation took place at Baston Church at the weekend.

The Saturday and Sunday event featured Christmas trees and wreaths, plus villagers being being invited to display items which celebrate creation, creativity and ways of caring for our environment.

Maryon Avery of the parochial church council said creations included pom-poms made from carrier bags and clothes peg dolls made from clothes pegs.

Albie and Noah pose in front of the Christmas Tree at Baston Church

The event enjoyed a 'steady stream' of visitors over both days.

Entry was free, with donations going towards church funds and the food banks in Bourne and the Deepings.

Diane Savage at a still at Baston Church

The top picture by Alan Walters shows Albie and Noah pose in front of the Christmas Tree.

The underneath picture by Alan Walters features diane savage at a Stall.

