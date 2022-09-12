Town events have been cancelled following the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

The Battle of Britain Parade and wreath laying service which was due to be held on Sunday (September 18) will no longer take place.

However, there will be a church service to commemorate the event at The United Reformed Church, Stamford at 11am.

The Stamford Battle of Britain parade in 2021. Photo: Alan Walters

An exhibition commemorating Stamford’s connection with Poland has also been postponed.

It was due to start today (Monday) and finish on Friday next week (September 23), with a display will be at the town hall commemorating the 1st Polish Independent Parachute Brigade, which was based in Stamford.

Other events across the area have also been cancelled.

