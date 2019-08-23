The Vikings of Middle England will take to the battlefields at Rockingham Castle on Sunday, August 25 and Monday, August 26 from midday to 5pm.

Visitors will see fight displays and authentic Viking battles, both on and off horseback.

The living history village offers a chance to wander around a tented encampment Archery and popular storytellers will add to the excitement and atmosphere.

Rockingham Castle Vikings

Refreshments will be available or enjoy your own picnic. Admission prices start at £12.50, free for children aged three years and under. Tickets can be purchased on the gate or in advance from www.rockinghamcastle.com.

Click here to read more of the latest news.