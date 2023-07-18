A segment of a BBC breakfast show was broadcast live from a village near Stamford.

Uffington was at the centre of The Zoe Ball Breakfast Show on Radio 2 this morning (Tuesday, July 18).

The radio programme features a segment called ‘Where’s Richie?’ which follows Richie Anderson, who usually presents the travel, as he joins the show from a mystery location in the country.

Radio 2's Richie Anderson, Year 2 pupil at Uffington Primary School Beatrice Albon and headteacher Helen Simms

Today the TV and radio presenter journeyed to Uffington to meet with headteacher of the primary school Helen Simms and surprise Year 2 pupil Beatrice Albon, who has been championing the environment.

Live on the show he joined her in class to award her with a green Blue Peter badge.

The seven-year-old has been handing out badges with the message ‘bee kind’, making bird feeders and giving ‘let it grow’ environment packs to her classmates.

Uffington

Beatrice said: “The trees and the bees help us so we need to look after them.”

Radio 2 contacted the school after hearing about Beatrice’s efforts, although Mrs Simms doesn’t know who told the BBC.

As well as the badge Beatrice will be going to watch and take part in the children’s television programme, Blue Peter.

Beatrice said: “I was surprised.

Uffington

“I didn’t know I would be getting my green badge and going to Blue Peter.”

This year Beatrice also received the school’s ‘Hassal Family Award’ for outstanding achievement in the community.

Mrs Simms described her as a ‘worthy winner’.

She added: “I am so proud of her.

“She gave me one of her bee badges which was so sweet but I didn’t realise it was much more than that, there was something bigger going on.

“Although, I didn’t ever dream it would lead to her being on Blue Peter.”

After filming finished Richie stayed at the school to chat and meet with some of the pupils.

He said: “This is a brilliant school.

“The pupils are an absolute credit to them.

“The staff have also been so welcoming.”

Mrs Simms added: “This is the most exciting Tuesday morning we have had here.”

On the show Richie also explored the village and visited the Bertie Arms pub, where he had a chat with landlady Katie Genever.

Despite a request from a listener for him to try the pub’s popular ‘Bertie burger’ he opted for a pain au chocolate and an orange juice.

Richie, who starred in last year’s series of Strictly Come Dancing, said: “It has been amazing.

“This village is so beautiful. I love the sense of community.”

With his job at BBC Radio 2 and The One Show Richie often travels the country but the closest he has been to Stamford is to Spalding for work and Peterborough for a football match.

But after driving through Stamford and enjoying Uffington this morning he is keen to return.

“I get to travel the country and see so many amazing parts. It has blown me away,” he said.

“But as beautiful as something can be, it is the people that make it.”