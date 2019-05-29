BBC’s The One Show turned up to film Market Deeping Model Railway Club in action at the Deepings Literary Festival.

The model railway club had been booked in advance by festival organisers to illustrate a talk on Friday (May 24) about the poet John Betjeman.

But on May 18 several of its railway layouts were destroyed by teenage vandals.

In the early hours of the morning they had broken into Stamford Welland Academy’s sports hall, which the club had set up ready for an exhibition that day.

Fortunately, one of their layouts, called Woodcroft and depicting an imaginary station based on Stamford, remained safely in their clubhouse, and so survived the attack.

It was that which was on show on Friday evening last week, at Dr Greg Morse’s talk at the Open Door Baptist Church about Betjeman and his love of railways.

Peter Davies, current chairman of Market Deeping Model Railway Club, said that the BBC filming had gone very well, although they were not yet sure when their slot on The One Show would be screened.

He added: “It has been a very busy time for all of us at the club, and we have been overwhelmed to the support people have given us, not just in their donations of money, but also in their donations of wonderful layouts and model railway items that they have collected over the years and now want to pass on to us.

“We are very, very grateful to everyone.”

A JustGiving fundraising page was set up by the club shortly after the vandalism, with the intention of raising £500 to ‘help the club get back on its feet’.

Since then donations of more than £106,000 have been made from people around the world. Sir Rod Stewart also gave £10,000.

The club is using the money to set up a trust fund to support modellers and clubs affected by the vandalism, and to launch projects to encourage young people into the hobby.

