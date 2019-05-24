BBC’s The One Show is planning to film Market Deeping Model Railway Club at the Deepings Literary Festival today (Friday).

The model railway club, which had its exhibition wrecked by vandals at Stamford Welland Academy at the weekend, will have a layout illustrating a talk bout the poet John Betjeman and his love of railways.

Betjeman wrote and narrated the BBC documentary film Metro-Land, and starred in short British Transport Films.

Gallery1

The event is at the Open Door Baptist Church. To see more about the festival, click here.

Poet John Betjeman (11052597)