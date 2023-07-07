A senior firefighter in the Ukrainian military has expressed his deep gratitude for support provided at RAF Wittering, near Stamford.

The firefighter, whose identity is protected because he will soon return to serve in Ukraine, is receiving 17 firefighting vehicles from the UK military’s ‘legacy’ fleet.

He and eight colleagues from the Ukrainian Military Fire Service are being trained to operate and maintain the vehicles.

Three of the Ukrainians receive instruction from a British trainer

Speaking through an interpreter at RAF Wittering, the firefighter expressed gratitude for the opportunity to learn in the UK, adding that wives, children and those fighting had motivated them “to learn quickly and to learn well”.

Wearing firefighting PPE donated by the UK military as part of an eight-tonne consignment, he said the firefighting vehicles would be used to save Ukrainian lives and military infrastructure.

He added: “I will never stop expressing gratitude to the people of the United Kingdom but please understand the scope of this war is huge and we will continue asking you for training and support and to stand with us in this tough fight.”

No. 2 Mechanical Transport Squadron load a vehicle for delivery to Ukraine

Placing his hand on his heart in a gesture of thanks, the firefighter said: “Be assured, when we are home we will use this equipment to the full. Thank you for bringing us closer to our future membership of the community of the free nations. We believe that good will prevail over evil.

“Together we are strong and together we will win.”

With a smile, the senior firefighter added in English: “Happy, my day.”

The first batch of firefighting vehicles have been dispatched to Ukraine by the RAF’s No 2 Mechanical Transportation Squadron, which operates a fleet of specialist vehicles capable of carrying firefighting vehicles, weapons, fuel and freight.

Before leaving the base the consignment, which includes rapid intervention vehicles and major foam vehicles, was inspected by the mechanical engineers of 5001 Squadron and members of the Ukrainian Military Fire Service trained on the spec and systems of the machines.

Some of Ukraine’s current fleet are Soviet-era firefighting vehicles and the UK models will provide greater firefighting capacity to protect their military bases and infrastructure.

The feet of a British firefighter and two firefighters from Ukraine, who are being trained in the use and maintenance of the vehicles

Wing Commander Nikki Duncan, who became station commander of RAF Wittering in January, admitted the determination and gratitude of the Ukrainian Military Fire Service members made her ‘emotional’.

“We know what they are going back to. Having served in Afghanistan, I have lived it.

“They are here but they want to be back home in their country helping to look after their families and armed forces.

Corporal Adam Abbott of 5001 Squadron is dwarfed by the vehicle he is inspecting before it leaves RAF Wittering for Ukraine

“It is a huge honour and a privilege to have them here, even though it is only a small part of their journey, and I wish them all the success in their war.

“They are being trained by RAF firefighters who are incredible and the best at what they do.”

Four of the 17 firefighting vehicles were used at RAF Wittering before being decommissioned from UK military use.

A Ukrainian military firefighter gives a V for victory sign while on training at RAF Wittering

The war in Ukraine began 500 days ago.