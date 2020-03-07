Following a sell-out 2018 tour, and fresh from a 2019 Edinburgh Fringe run that sold out in advance, Phil ‘Philly Philly Wang Wang’ Wang is back on tour and appearing at Stamford Corn Exchange with his newest show.

Phil has made a name for himself exploring sex, romance, politics, and his mixed

British-Malaysian heritage with shows that delight in his unique Wang brand of smart and silly stand-up.

The show starts at 8pm on Sunday, March 8 and tickets cost £16 from the box office -

01780 766455 or stamfordcornexchange.co.uk

Phil Wang