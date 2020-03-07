Home   News   Article

Comedian Phil Wang's tour reaches Stamford Corn Exchange on Sunday

By Jonathan Smith
-
jonathan.smith@iliffepublishing.co.uk
Published: 10:00, 07 March 2020

Following a sell-out 2018 tour, and fresh from a 2019 Edinburgh Fringe run that sold out in advance, Phil ‘Philly Philly Wang Wang’ Wang is back on tour and appearing at Stamford Corn Exchange with his newest show.

Phil has made a name for himself exploring sex, romance, politics, and his mixed
British-Malaysian heritage with shows that delight in his unique Wang brand of smart and silly stand-up.

The show starts at 8pm on Sunday, March 8 and tickets cost £16 from the box office -
01780 766455 or stamfordcornexchange.co.uk

Phil Wang
Phil Wang
Read more
Arts and ShowbizEventsStageStamfordWhats On News

More by this author

Jonathan Smith
This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse the site you are agreeing to our use of cookies - Learn More
AGREE