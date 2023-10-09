Tickets have gone on sale for a concert that draws thousands of people to Burghley Park near Stamford.

Classic Ibiza will be back at the venue on Saturday, July 27, next year, with tickets on sale from today (Monday, October 9).

The event will be headlined by the Urban Soul Orchestra (USO), with DJ Goldierocks, former Pacha Ibiza resident DJ Jose Luis, and a line-up of vocalists for more than five hours of Balearic-infused house anthems.

Classic Ibiza at Burghley House in 2023. Photo: David Evans Photography

Lisa Ward from Classic Ibiza said: “We’re never ones to rest on our laurels, so we’ve already been busy delving through house music’s rich catalogue to find the new tracks that will be given the special USO treatment next summer.”

She added that they also have “other ideas up our sleeve” to wow the Burghley House audience and add to the Classic Ibiza experience.

Car-parking is free and people can bring food and drink, chairs and tables. Street-food vendors and the San Miguel Bar will also be available on site.

Tickets are £49.50, with tickets for children aged five and over £25.

Under fives are admitted free.