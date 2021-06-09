Home   News   Article

Say 'Cheers for Volunteers' with Evergreen Care Trust in Stamford

By Suzanne Moon
-
Published: 16:00, 09 June 2021

People are being invited by the Evergreen Care Trust to send a photo of themselves raising a toast.

The Stamford-based charity will mark 'Cheers for Volunteers' day on Sunday, July 4 with a montage of photos from people saying thank you to those who give up their time to help others.

To take part, raise a glass and email a photo of yourself to evergreenstamford@gmail.com before the cut-off date of June 25.

