It might not be sunbathing weather right now, but a new ‘beach’ has been created in Stamford.

Work has been carried out to create a sloping shoreline to the Millstream, close to Bath Row, to encourage people to take a closer look at the shallow water.

The more gentle gradient down to the water is being gravelled so that people’s feet don’t get muddy.

A new beach area has been created at Stamford Meadows (60979214)

Deputy town clerk Sarah Dorson said the scheme had received a positive response and that it “will encourage more people to interact with the river”.

Limestone gravel has been added to the Millstream bed, which helps to improve the habitat for wildlife, and then this extends to a small gravel beach area, on which people will be able to stand or sit.

A rock ramp has also been put in to help fish travel through the area, and to create a more natural feature for the community and the resident ducks.

Small fish have been spotted in the Millstream since the work has been carried out.

Patricia Oliveira Antunes, Welland project manager at the East Mercia Rivers Trust, said: “The results might look bare for now but the features will soon blend in and the vegetation will be established by spring.

“For the moment, we would like to kindly ask people to avoid walking on the recently regraded banks, as these have been reseeded and need time to recover.”

Due to recent rain, the group has paused repairing damage to grass on the meadow caused by the contractors’ machinery.